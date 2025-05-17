Left Menu

Trump's Tax Overhaul Hit Roadblock as Republican Hardliners Rebel

A procedural hurdle blocked U.S. President Donald Trump's tax bill, as hardline Republicans demanded deeper spending cuts. Despite Trump's urging, the House Budget Committee's vote did not pass, risking increased federal debt. The bill includes extended tax cuts, with changes debated ahead of a rare Sunday meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2025 01:59 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 01:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant political clash, President Donald Trump's comprehensive tax bill met resistance in Congress, with hardline Republicans blocking its progress. The opposition, demanding more substantial spending cuts, posed a rare setback for Trump.

The bill, poised to add trillions to the national debt, offers extended tax benefits and altered provisions affecting tips and overtime income. Hardliners are split with moderates on issues like Medicaid cuts, as Republicans navigate internal divides ahead of a decisive vote.

A rare Sunday night session will spotlight attempts to reconcile differences. As the bill's future hangs in the balance, its passage could redefine tax policy, impacting federal spending and voter sentiments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

