Trump's Tax Overhaul Hit Roadblock as Republican Hardliners Rebel

In a significant political clash, President Donald Trump's comprehensive tax bill met resistance in Congress, with hardline Republicans blocking its progress. The opposition, demanding more substantial spending cuts, posed a rare setback for Trump.

The bill, poised to add trillions to the national debt, offers extended tax benefits and altered provisions affecting tips and overtime income. Hardliners are split with moderates on issues like Medicaid cuts, as Republicans navigate internal divides ahead of a decisive vote.

A rare Sunday night session will spotlight attempts to reconcile differences. As the bill's future hangs in the balance, its passage could redefine tax policy, impacting federal spending and voter sentiments.

