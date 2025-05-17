Nicaragua's Controversial Citizenship Reform: Impact and Implications

Nicaragua's National Assembly has taken a decisive step in altering the country's citizenship laws, aiming to abolish dual citizenship, a measure that could affect thousands, notably government critics.

The constitutional amendment, covering articles 23 and 25, passed unanimously within the legislature dominated by the Sandinista Front, in a first round of approval needed to enact constitutional changes. Final ratification is slated for 2026, as per legislative requirements.

The reform stipulates that Nicaraguans adopting another nationality must forfeit their original citizenship, while foreigners must relinquish their native nationality to gain Nicaraguan citizenship. Exceptions exist for Central American nationals. The Ortega administration has already stripped citizenship from over 400 individuals, indicating a stringent approach to national allegiance.

