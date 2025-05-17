Peace or Threat? Iran Questions U.S. Rhetoric
Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian criticized U.S. President Donald Trump's conflicting messages of peace and threat. While Trump talks about peace, he simultaneously threatens Iran with advanced weaponry. Pezeshkian emphasized Iran's commitment to nuclear talks while dismissing fears of threats and reiterating that Iran is not seeking war.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2025 12:02 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 12:02 IST
Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian has openly criticized U.S. President Donald Trump for his contradictory rhetoric concerning Iran, pointing out the simultaneous delivery of peace overtures alongside threats involving advanced weaponry.
Pezeshkian, speaking on Saturday, highlighted the inconsistency in Trump's messages, questioning the credibility of the U.S. leader's words.
Despite these tensions, Pezeshkian affirmed Tehran's ongoing commitment to the nuclear discussions, making it clear that Iran is not in search of conflict, remaining undeterred by external threats.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement