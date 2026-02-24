Maoist Leadership Surrender Signals New Era of Peace

The historic surrender of Maoist politburo member Devuji, also known as Thippiri Tirupati, alongside three other senior operatives in Telangana, represents a pivotal moment in dismantling Left Wing Extremism in India. This development could herald the ultimate collapse of the organisation's leadership structure, aiming to end prolonged violence.

Inspector General of Police Sundarraj Pattilingam described the event as both symbolic and influential, indicating a growing realization within the movement that the era of violence is over. It reflects shifting ground realities, where the space for conflict is decreasing while opportunities for peace and development grow.

Sustained security operations, improved governance, and rising aspirations among local communities in the Bastar region have fostered an environment conducive to change. The IGP stressed the need for remaining cadres to embrace rehabilitation and reintegration, as the future lies in peace and progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)