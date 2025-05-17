Left Menu

BJP Rallies in Amethi: A Patriotic Event with Political Undertones

BJP organized a 'Tiranga Yatra' in Amethi, led by district president Sudhanshu Shukla. The event highlighted India's stand against Chinese goods and showcased the party's support for the Army. Additionally, India's recent strategic strikes in Pakistan were emphasized, underlining security concerns in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amethi | Updated: 17-05-2025 13:31 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 13:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday, BJP leaders and numerous party workers led a 'Tiranga Yatra' in Amethi, India's Uttar Pradesh. Spearheaded by district president Sudhanshu Shukla, the yatra charted a course from Gauriganj Tiraha to Loktantra Senani Smarak.

Prominent figures, including UP Minister Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh and Zila Panchayat Chairman Rajesh Agrahari, voiced support for former MP Smriti Irani's patriotic drive to donate her pension to the Army. Agrahari further called on traders to cease the sale of Chinese products in favor of enhancing local production.

In related developments, under Operation Sindoor, India conducted strategic strikes against terror bases in response to a previous attack at Pahalgam. The robust Indian response was accentuated by significant damage inflicted on Pakistani military facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

