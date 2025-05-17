Controversy Over Assam MP's Inclusion in Diplomatic Delegation

In a political development, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has publicly requested Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to remove Gaurav Gogoi, an MP from Assam, from a diplomatic delegation focused on terrorism. The Chief Minister cited national security concerns, alleging Gogoi's connections to Pakistan, through his wife's reported employment with a Pakistan-based NGO.

Sarma also raised concerns over Gogoi's alleged prolonged stay in Pakistan, which he claims happened without informing Indian authorities. His comments came as a response to a social media post by Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, detailing the party's nominations for the delegation.

The Congress countered Sarma's claims, explaining that the delegation was formed following a government request for diplomatic outreach. The delegation includes notable Congress figures, with Gogoi being one of the key members nominated by the party leadership for this international mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)