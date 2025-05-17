Unity Beyond Borders: India's All-Party Delegation Takes on Terrorism

Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, tasked with a diplomatic mission to promote India's battle against cross-border terrorism, has emphasized the importance of unity among political parties. Speaking about an upcoming international delegation visit, Shinde remarked that political differences must be put aside, stating, "We stand united to represent India's stance globally."

Highlighting India's unwavering commitment to tackling terrorism, Shinde noted, "India's zero tolerance approach to terrorism is steadfast. Operation Sindoor was a testament to our resolve, successfully neutralizing terror factions." He further commented on India's economic rise, acknowledging regional insecurities but expressed concern over nations supporting terrorism sponsors.

The seven-member delegation, including Congress leader Shashi Tharoor and BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad, is set to travel to major world capitals like the US and Japan. The visit, underpinned by Operation Sindoor's success, aims to convey a consistent anti-terrorism message, transcending party lines and advocating for global collaboration.

