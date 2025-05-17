Left Menu

Political Tensions Rise as AIADMK Leader Criticizes DVAC Searches

AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami criticized the DMK regime for DVAC searches on properties linked to his party members. He accused Chief Minister M K Stalin of reactionary tactics due to the TASMAC scam investigation. Palaniswami dismissed the actions as baseless, vowing legal retaliation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 17-05-2025 16:59 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 16:59 IST
Edappadi K Palaniswami
AIADMK's top leader Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday attacked the ruling DMK party, criticizing the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) for conducting searches on properties linked to AIADMK leaders Sevur S Ramachandran and former MLA Neethipathi.

Palaniswami accused Chief Minister M K Stalin of retaliating out of fear following the Enforcement Directorate's probe into the alleged Rs 1,000 crore TASMAC scam. He challenged Stalin's silence on the TASMAC investigations, suggesting that the searches were a tactic to divert attention.

The opposition leader labeled the vigilance actions as fabricated cases, asserting their falsity and pledging to contest them legally. As of 4.30 PM on Saturday, the DVAC had not issued an official statement regarding these searches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

