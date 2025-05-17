Istanbul Peace Talks: Stalemate and Rising Tensions Amid Global Pressure
The peace talks in Istanbul between Russia and Ukraine ended in a stalemate, with Russia demanding withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from certain regions before agreeing to a ceasefire. Both sides agreed to a prisoner exchange, but no date was specified. International pressure, including from the U.S., continues to push for resolution.
The recent peace talks between Russian and Ukrainian negotiators in Istanbul concluded without significant progress, as Russia insisted Ukraine must withdraw troops from four regions before agreeing to any ceasefire. This was the first face-to-face meeting since March 2022.
The brief one-hour-and-40-minute session did yield an agreement to exchange 1,000 prisoners of war on each side but left the timing undetermined. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called for stronger sanctions against Moscow after a deadly drone attack in northeastern Ukraine.
International leaders, including the U.S., are applying pressure on both nations to end the conflict. The dialogue underscores ongoing global efforts to mediate a ceasefire, with Turkey maintaining its commitment to a mediatory role, while former U.S. President Trump's interventions have added complexity to the negotiations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
