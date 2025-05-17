Left Menu

Istanbul Peace Talks: Stalemate and Rising Tensions Amid Global Pressure

The peace talks in Istanbul between Russia and Ukraine ended in a stalemate, with Russia demanding withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from certain regions before agreeing to a ceasefire. Both sides agreed to a prisoner exchange, but no date was specified. International pressure, including from the U.S., continues to push for resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 20:21 IST
Istanbul Peace Talks: Stalemate and Rising Tensions Amid Global Pressure
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The recent peace talks between Russian and Ukrainian negotiators in Istanbul concluded without significant progress, as Russia insisted Ukraine must withdraw troops from four regions before agreeing to any ceasefire. This was the first face-to-face meeting since March 2022.

The brief one-hour-and-40-minute session did yield an agreement to exchange 1,000 prisoners of war on each side but left the timing undetermined. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called for stronger sanctions against Moscow after a deadly drone attack in northeastern Ukraine.

International leaders, including the U.S., are applying pressure on both nations to end the conflict. The dialogue underscores ongoing global efforts to mediate a ceasefire, with Turkey maintaining its commitment to a mediatory role, while former U.S. President Trump's interventions have added complexity to the negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025