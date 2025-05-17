Historic Peace Talks: Russia and Ukraine's Path to Ceasefire

In a historic moment, delegations from Russia and Ukraine met directly for the first time in three years in Istanbul, reaching a pivotal agreement on a prisoner exchange and setting the groundwork for a ceasefire proposal.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov discussed these significant advancements, with the US pledging continued support for a diplomatic resolution. Both diplomats highlighted the cooperative efforts toward resolving the prolonged conflict.

Further talks between President Putin and President Zelenskyy could materialize, as discussions suggest an impending summit involving President Trump and Putin to facilitate a comprehensive settlement.

