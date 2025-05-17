Left Menu

BJP Accuses Rahul Gandhi of Spreading 'Fake News' on Operation Sindoor

The BJP has accused Rahul Gandhi of being a 'propaganda tool' for Pakistan, following his criticism of the Indian government regarding External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's comments on Operation Sindoor. The party claims Gandhi spreads 'fake news' and questions Congress's stance on the operation's success against terror infrastructure in Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2025 20:50 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 20:50 IST
BJP Accuses Rahul Gandhi of Spreading 'Fake News' on Operation Sindoor
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of acting as a 'propaganda tool' for Pakistan by spreading 'fake news.' The allegations arose after Gandhi criticized the government based on External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's remarks over India's Operation Sindoor.

Gandhi had posted a video clip of Jaishankar that led to questions about whether India informed Pakistan ahead of the operation. BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari strongly refuted Gandhi's claims, suggesting the Congress may be displeased with the operation's dismantling of terror infrastructure in Pakistan.

The Press Information Bureau's Fact Check Unit had labeled similar claims as 'misleading.' BJP spokesperson Ajay Alok urged Gandhi to 'stop being a propaganda tool' for Pakistan, emphasizing a pattern of behavior allegedly rooted in the Congress's historical stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025