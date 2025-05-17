BJP Accuses Rahul Gandhi of Spreading 'Fake News' on Operation Sindoor
The BJP has accused Rahul Gandhi of being a 'propaganda tool' for Pakistan, following his criticism of the Indian government regarding External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's comments on Operation Sindoor. The party claims Gandhi spreads 'fake news' and questions Congress's stance on the operation's success against terror infrastructure in Pakistan.
- Country:
- India
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of acting as a 'propaganda tool' for Pakistan by spreading 'fake news.' The allegations arose after Gandhi criticized the government based on External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's remarks over India's Operation Sindoor.
Gandhi had posted a video clip of Jaishankar that led to questions about whether India informed Pakistan ahead of the operation. BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari strongly refuted Gandhi's claims, suggesting the Congress may be displeased with the operation's dismantling of terror infrastructure in Pakistan.
The Press Information Bureau's Fact Check Unit had labeled similar claims as 'misleading.' BJP spokesperson Ajay Alok urged Gandhi to 'stop being a propaganda tool' for Pakistan, emphasizing a pattern of behavior allegedly rooted in the Congress's historical stance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
US Stands Firm with India: A Call for South Asian Peace
Cyber Siege: Over 10 Lakh Attacks on Indian Systems Post-Pahalgam
UNSC to Address Rising India-Pakistan Tensions
Tensions Rise as Ceasefire Violations Escalate Along India-Pakistan Border
Mumbai Indians Roar Back to Form with Commanding Victory Over Rajasthan Royals