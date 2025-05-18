Tensions Rise as New Ground Offensive in Gaza Begins

Germany has expressed profound concern over Israel's new ground offensive in Gaza, according to a spokesperson from the Foreign Office. The situation could escalate tensions in the area.

Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul held a telephone conversation with his Israeli counterpart on the same day, reflecting the urgency of the unfolding developments.

Wadephul confirmed that Germany is maintaining close contact with other partners in the region to closely monitor and potentially address the situation, underscoring the diplomatic efforts being made in response to the offensive.

(With inputs from agencies.)