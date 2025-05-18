Tensions Rise as New Ground Offensive in Gaza Begins
Israel's recent ground offensive in Gaza has sparked deep concern, as highlighted by a German Foreign Office spokesperson. Germany's Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul discussed the situation with Israel and remains in close contact with regional partners to monitor and possibly mitigate the escalating situation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-05-2025 00:06 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 00:06 IST
Germany has expressed profound concern over Israel's new ground offensive in Gaza, according to a spokesperson from the Foreign Office. The situation could escalate tensions in the area.
Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul held a telephone conversation with his Israeli counterpart on the same day, reflecting the urgency of the unfolding developments.
Wadephul confirmed that Germany is maintaining close contact with other partners in the region to closely monitor and potentially address the situation, underscoring the diplomatic efforts being made in response to the offensive.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Nepal Urges Diplomatic Efforts in Wake of Student's Mysterious Death
Diplomatic Efforts Intensify Amid Tensions in South Asia
Iranian Foreign Minister's Strategic Visit to India: Strengthening Ties Amid Regional Tensions
Nawaz Sharif's Diplomatic Efforts Amidst Indo-Pak Tensions
Diplomatic Efforts Strained Amid Stalled Ceasefire