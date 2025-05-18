Canada's Resolute Backing of Ukraine: Mark Carney's Diplomatic Promise

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has underscored his country's unwavering support for Ukraine in his first direct meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy since assuming office. During talks, held in Rome prior to attending Pope Leo's inaugural mass at the Vatican, Carney affirmed Canada's steadfast commitment to Ukraine's peace and participation.

This diplomatic engagement comes as U.S. President Donald Trump plans discussions with the leaders of Russia and Ukraine. The meeting highlighted Canada's central role in international efforts to support Ukraine amid ongoing tensions.

Carney also engaged in dialogues with several world leaders, including Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, President Sergio Mattarella, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. These meetings set the stage for the upcoming G7 summit scheduled to take place in Canada in June.

(With inputs from agencies.)