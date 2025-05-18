Left Menu

Canada's Resolute Backing of Ukraine: Mark Carney's Diplomatic Promise

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney reaffirmed Canada's unwavering support for Ukraine in a meeting with President Zelenskiy, highlighting Canada's role in fostering peace. The meeting took place in Rome ahead of a Vatican ceremony. Carney also met other global leaders prior to an upcoming G7 summit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Toronto | Updated: 18-05-2025 04:03 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 04:03 IST
  • Canada

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has underscored his country's unwavering support for Ukraine in his first direct meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy since assuming office. During talks, held in Rome prior to attending Pope Leo's inaugural mass at the Vatican, Carney affirmed Canada's steadfast commitment to Ukraine's peace and participation.

This diplomatic engagement comes as U.S. President Donald Trump plans discussions with the leaders of Russia and Ukraine. The meeting highlighted Canada's central role in international efforts to support Ukraine amid ongoing tensions.

Carney also engaged in dialogues with several world leaders, including Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, President Sergio Mattarella, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. These meetings set the stage for the upcoming G7 summit scheduled to take place in Canada in June.

(With inputs from agencies.)

