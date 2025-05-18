Left Menu

Libya's Militia Dismantling: PM Dbeibah's Bold Move

Libyan Prime Minister Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah announced plans to eliminate militias as part of an ongoing effort to stabilize the region. Despite deadly clashes that resulted in a temporary ceasefire, Dbeibah remains committed to eradicating corruption. His actions sparked protests and political resignations, highlighting the nation's complex political landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-05-2025 04:45 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 04:45 IST
Libya's Militia Dismantling: PM Dbeibah's Bold Move

Libya's Prime Minister Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah declared on Saturday that dismantling militias remains a key project after a recent ceasefire ended deadly clashes in Tripoli.

Dbeibah emphasized a commitment to eradicate corruption and purge Libya of militias in his televised speech. He remains the internationally recognized leader in western Libya. His call for disbanding armed groups led to intense confrontations between militias, leading to at least eight civilian deaths.

Despite the ceasefire and other challenges like ministerial resignations, Dbeibah upholds his agenda to unify Libya's police and army forces. External powers and domestic protests continue to challenge his governance in the turbulent geopolitical climate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

