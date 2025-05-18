Libya's Militia Dismantling: PM Dbeibah's Bold Move

Libya's Prime Minister Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah declared on Saturday that dismantling militias remains a key project after a recent ceasefire ended deadly clashes in Tripoli.

Dbeibah emphasized a commitment to eradicate corruption and purge Libya of militias in his televised speech. He remains the internationally recognized leader in western Libya. His call for disbanding armed groups led to intense confrontations between militias, leading to at least eight civilian deaths.

Despite the ceasefire and other challenges like ministerial resignations, Dbeibah upholds his agenda to unify Libya's police and army forces. External powers and domestic protests continue to challenge his governance in the turbulent geopolitical climate.

