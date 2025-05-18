A Statesman Celebrated: Narenda Modi's Warm Wishes to HD Deve Gowda

In a heartfelt gesture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi saluted former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda on his 92nd birthday, underscoring the veteran leader's respected stature in Indian politics.

Modi, taking to the social media platform X, lauded Gowda for his unwavering commitment to public service and his statesman-like approach to governance.

He further praised Gowda's wisdom, which he described as a source of great strength, extending heartfelt wishes for a healthy and long life.

(With inputs from agencies.)