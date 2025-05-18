Left Menu

A Statesman Celebrated: Narenda Modi's Warm Wishes to HD Deve Gowda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his birthday greetings to HD Deve Gowda, former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) president, celebrating his statesmanship and dedication to public service on his 92nd birthday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2025 10:03 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 10:03 IST
A Statesman Celebrated: Narenda Modi's Warm Wishes to HD Deve Gowda
HD Deve Gowda
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartfelt gesture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi saluted former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda on his 92nd birthday, underscoring the veteran leader's respected stature in Indian politics.

Modi, taking to the social media platform X, lauded Gowda for his unwavering commitment to public service and his statesman-like approach to governance.

He further praised Gowda's wisdom, which he described as a source of great strength, extending heartfelt wishes for a healthy and long life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

 Global
2
Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

 Global
3
Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

 United States
4
Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025