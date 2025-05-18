Leaders Unite to Celebrate H D Deve Gowda's Legacy on His 92nd Birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with a cadre of political leaders, came together on Sunday to extend heartfelt birthday greetings to H D Deve Gowda, the JDS supremo who turned 92.

In a social media post, Modi expressed his best wishes, stating, "Birthday wishes to our former Prime Minister Shri HD Deve Gowda Ji... May he be blessed with a long and healthy life." He praised Gowda's statesmanship and passion for public service.

Gowda, who served as India's 11th Prime Minister from June 1996 to April 1997 and was Karnataka's Chief Minister from December 1994 to May 1996, received an outpouring of admiration from various political figures on his special day.

(With inputs from agencies.)