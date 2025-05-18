Left Menu

Leaders Unite to Celebrate H D Deve Gowda's Legacy on His 92nd Birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders extend birthday wishes to former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, celebrating his 92nd birthday. Modi highlighted Gowda's revered statesmanship and public service dedication. Gowda is praised for his wisdom and historic contributions, having served as India's 11th Prime Minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-05-2025 10:17 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 10:17 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with a cadre of political leaders, came together on Sunday to extend heartfelt birthday greetings to H D Deve Gowda, the JDS supremo who turned 92.

In a social media post, Modi expressed his best wishes, stating, "Birthday wishes to our former Prime Minister Shri HD Deve Gowda Ji... May he be blessed with a long and healthy life." He praised Gowda's statesmanship and passion for public service.

Gowda, who served as India's 11th Prime Minister from June 1996 to April 1997 and was Karnataka's Chief Minister from December 1994 to May 1996, received an outpouring of admiration from various political figures on his special day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

