Strategic Conversations on VP's Birthday

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh met with Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar following a recent meeting between Dhankhar and Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan. The discussions took place amidst rising India-Pakistan tensions after the Pahalgam terror attack, coinciding with the Vice President's birthday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2025 14:27 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 14:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
On Sunday, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh paid a visit to Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, marking a significant meeting further emphasized by the recent interaction between Dhankhar and Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan.

This gathering occurs against the tense backdrop of escalating military tensions between India and Pakistan, following a terror attack in Pahalgam. The diplomatic exchange points to the evolving security dialogues at a high level.

Adding a personal note to the occasion, the meeting coincided with Dhankhar's birthday. The Vice President's secretariat shared images of this high-profile interaction, illustrating the depth of strategic conversations underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

