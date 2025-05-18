Shashi Tharoor's Controversial Delegation Lead

The Congress party in Kerala has refrained from engaging in the controversy surrounding Shashi Tharoor's decision to accept an invitation by the Centre to lead a multi-party delegation on an international mission. The party made it clear that it is for the central leadership to address the issue.

Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan acknowledged Tharoor's position as a member of the Congress Working Committee, noting the significant role he plays within the party. Meanwhile, Senior leader Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan stressed that Tharoor should focus on his duties as a Congress MP, although he can pursue international opportunities with the party's consent.

Tharoor's move to lead the delegation against Pakistan on terrorism sparked internal party debate since his name was not initially submitted by Congress to the Centre. Defending his decision, Tharoor highlighted his expertise in foreign affairs, asserting that the invitation was purely professional and devoid of political undertones.

