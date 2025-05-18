Left Menu

Intensified Israeli Strikes Devastate Gaza Amid Escalating Conflict

Israeli strikes across the Gaza Strip killed over 100 people, including women and children, as hospitals report closures due to the conflict's intensity. Israel's new offensive, 'Gideon's Chariots,' aims to pressure Hamas into a ceasefire. Meanwhile, tensions rise with Yemen's Houthi rebels launching missiles at Israel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 18-05-2025 15:26 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 15:26 IST
More than 103 individuals were tragically killed by Israeli strikes across the Gaza Strip, according to hospital sources. The ongoing conflict forced the closure of the main hospital in northern Gaza, exacerbating healthcare challenges as hostilities intensify.

The heightened offensive saw significant casualties, with over 48 people, including children and women, reported dead in Khan Younis after airstrikes hit shelters. Additional strikes in northern Gaza resulted in the loss of nine lives in Jabaliya from a single family, with the civil defense confirming fatalities in multiple family homes.

Houthi rebels in Yemen have escalated regional tensions, launching missiles toward Israel. Despite interception by Israel, the attacks add another layer to the conflict, as diplomatic efforts, including those led by the US, struggle to secure a ceasefire agreement.

