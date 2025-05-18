Intensified Israeli Strikes Devastate Gaza Amid Escalating Conflict

More than 103 individuals were tragically killed by Israeli strikes across the Gaza Strip, according to hospital sources. The ongoing conflict forced the closure of the main hospital in northern Gaza, exacerbating healthcare challenges as hostilities intensify.

The heightened offensive saw significant casualties, with over 48 people, including children and women, reported dead in Khan Younis after airstrikes hit shelters. Additional strikes in northern Gaza resulted in the loss of nine lives in Jabaliya from a single family, with the civil defense confirming fatalities in multiple family homes.

Houthi rebels in Yemen have escalated regional tensions, launching missiles toward Israel. Despite interception by Israel, the attacks add another layer to the conflict, as diplomatic efforts, including those led by the US, struggle to secure a ceasefire agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)