Raut Criticizes Government's All-Party Delegation Amid Operation Sindoor

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has voiced strong criticism against the Indian government's decision to send all-party delegations on international missions concerning Operation Sindoor. Raut alleges that the delegations serve to defend the government's 'sins' rather than represent national interests.

Expressing dissatisfaction, Raut pointed out the absence of Unity among INDI bloc parties regarding this matter. He questioned the logic behind nominating certain leaders, including Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, to spearhead these delegations, emphasizing that some parties were overlooked despite their parliamentary influence.

Additionally, Raut addressed the hurried manner of the delegation's organization, highlighting opposition calls for a special session to discuss the operation and Pahalgam attack. The discourse includes speculation on diplomatic negotiations involving former US President Donald Trump, concerning reduced military confrontations between India and Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)