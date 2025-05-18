Left Menu

Raut Criticizes Government's All-Party Delegation Amid Operation Sindoor

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut criticized the Indian government's decision to send all-party delegations abroad amid Operation Sindoor, claiming it was to defend the government's 'sins and crime'. Raut questioned the nomination of delegation leaders and urged the INDI bloc to boycott the initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-05-2025 16:23 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 16:23 IST
Raut Criticizes Government's All-Party Delegation Amid Operation Sindoor
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has voiced strong criticism against the Indian government's decision to send all-party delegations on international missions concerning Operation Sindoor. Raut alleges that the delegations serve to defend the government's 'sins' rather than represent national interests.

Expressing dissatisfaction, Raut pointed out the absence of Unity among INDI bloc parties regarding this matter. He questioned the logic behind nominating certain leaders, including Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, to spearhead these delegations, emphasizing that some parties were overlooked despite their parliamentary influence.

Additionally, Raut addressed the hurried manner of the delegation's organization, highlighting opposition calls for a special session to discuss the operation and Pahalgam attack. The discourse includes speculation on diplomatic negotiations involving former US President Donald Trump, concerning reduced military confrontations between India and Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

 Global
2
Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

 Global
3
Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

 United States
4
Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Custom Diet Tips from AI: Fuzzy Variables Enhance Clarity and Nutritional Precision

Guiding Access and Control: WHO’s 2025 Blueprint for Controlled Medicines Policy

Embedded Tax and Trade Bias: Why VAT Exemptions Fail to Meet Equity Objectives

Balancing AI and Rigor: How LLMs Are Reshaping Evaluation Practices at Global Scale

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025