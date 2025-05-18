Left Menu

South Korea’s Political Stage Heats Up: Candidates Clash in High-Stakes Debate

South Korean presidential candidates exchanged views during a heated TV debate, focusing on foreign policy and economic strategies. Main opposition candidate Lee Jae-myung emphasized pragmatism and AI investment, while conservative Kim Moon-soo advocated deregulation and job creation. The debate unfolded against the backdrop of political turmoil following former President Yoon's impeachment.

Updated: 18-05-2025 19:05 IST

In a high-stakes political showdown, South Korea's presidential candidates engaged in a contentious televised debate, spotlighting divergent views on foreign policy and economic development. The debate, set against the backdrop of an impending snap election on June 3, comes in the wake of former President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment over a martial law declaration.

Lee Jae-myung, frontrunner and Democratic Party candidate, faced criticism for his diplomatic stance toward China but emphasized the necessity of balancing relations with both Washington and Beijing. Lee advocated for significant investments in artificial intelligence and pushed for a strategic approach to international trade, underscoring the importance of nurturing high-tech and renewable energy sectors.

Conservative candidate Kim Moon-soo countered with promises of job creation and regulatory innovation to stimulate business growth. Amid a contracting economy and political unrest, sparked by U.S. tariff impositions, Lee maintains a lead in the polls, while Kim campaigns for economic vitality. The election shapes as a pivotal moment for South Korea's future policy direction.

