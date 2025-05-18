Bridging Transatlantic Trade: A New Chapter for EU-US Relations

U.S. Vice President JD Vance took a significant diplomatic step on Sunday, meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. The discussions, held in Rome after Pope Leo's inaugural Mass, sought to advance trade talks between the European Union and the United States.

Vance emphasized the importance of Europe as a key ally, despite some existing disagreements over trade issues. He expressed optimism about the meeting's potential to lay the groundwork for lasting trade negotiations and benefits for both sides.

Both leaders shared hopes for the encounter to be the beginning of fruitful long-term exchanges that could strengthen transatlantic relations. The meeting signifies a pivotal move in addressing and possibly reconciling such trade disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)