Bruno Retailleau: The New Face of the Republicans
Bruno Retailleau becomes the leader of France's centre-right Republicans, boosting his chances for the 2027 presidential election. Winning over 74% of the internal vote, Retailleau defeated Laurent Wauquiez, whose controversial views on deportation stirred outrage. Retailleau's leadership indicates a shift towards conservative values inspired by Marine Le Pen's National Rally.
Bruno Retailleau has been elected as the new leader of the French centre-right Republicans (LR) party, enhancing his prospects for the 2027 presidential election. Securing over 74% in an internal party vote, Retailleau decisively surpassed Laurent Wauquiez, who provoked anger with his deportation proposals.
Wauquiez suggested sending migrants awaiting deportation to the French-controlled Saint Pierre and Miquelon islands, sparking widespread criticism. As interior minister, Retailleau has aimed to tighten immigration and combat drug crime but has yet to deliver notable achievements.
The ascent of Marine Le Pen's National Rally (RN) has pushed French politics to the right. Retailleau's high-profile role and conservative stance make him a potential contender for the 2027 election. Despite narratives aligning with the RN, discrepancies remain between Retailleau's rhetoric and his actions.
Once a dominant player in French politics, LR has dwindled, holding just 48 parliamentary seats compared to the RN's 123. The party, founded as a continuation of Jacques Chirac's legacy, now faces challenges in regaining its former influence.
