Left Menu

Valiant Guardians: JP Nadda Praises Border Forces Amidst Development Talks

Union Minister JP Nadda visited army and paramilitary forces at the India-China border, honoring their bravery and discussing security. He conversed with District Magistrate Vinod Goswami about development initiatives aimed at reducing migration and boosting tourism, including the Swadesh Darshan 2.0 project.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pithoragarh | Updated: 18-05-2025 23:22 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 23:22 IST
Valiant Guardians: JP Nadda Praises Border Forces Amidst Development Talks
JP Nadda
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister JP Nadda on Sunday visited army and paramilitary forces stationed in the Gunji area along the India-China border. In a show of gratitude, Nadda lauded the unwavering bravery and loyalty of the soldiers, asserting that their dedication ensures the safety of the nation.

During the visit, the BJP president engaged with personnel from the army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police, and Sashastra Seema Bal, inquiring about the weaponry and equipment deployed for border security. He emphasized the respect and admiration the country holds for their sacrifices and commitment.

In talks with Pithoragarh District Magistrate Vinod Goswami, Nadda discussed central government development schemes aimed at curbing migration from Gunji village. Discussions also revolved around tourism projects such as Swadesh Darshan 2.0 and enhancing supplies for forces through local cooperatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Custom Diet Tips from AI: Fuzzy Variables Enhance Clarity and Nutritional Precision

Guiding Access and Control: WHO’s 2025 Blueprint for Controlled Medicines Policy

Embedded Tax and Trade Bias: Why VAT Exemptions Fail to Meet Equity Objectives

Balancing AI and Rigor: How LLMs Are Reshaping Evaluation Practices at Global Scale

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025