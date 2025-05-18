Valiant Guardians: JP Nadda Praises Border Forces Amidst Development Talks

Union Minister JP Nadda on Sunday visited army and paramilitary forces stationed in the Gunji area along the India-China border. In a show of gratitude, Nadda lauded the unwavering bravery and loyalty of the soldiers, asserting that their dedication ensures the safety of the nation.

During the visit, the BJP president engaged with personnel from the army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police, and Sashastra Seema Bal, inquiring about the weaponry and equipment deployed for border security. He emphasized the respect and admiration the country holds for their sacrifices and commitment.

In talks with Pithoragarh District Magistrate Vinod Goswami, Nadda discussed central government development schemes aimed at curbing migration from Gunji village. Discussions also revolved around tourism projects such as Swadesh Darshan 2.0 and enhancing supplies for forces through local cooperatives.

