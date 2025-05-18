Left Menu

Sachin Pilot Urges Special Session for Unity Against Terrorism

Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot advocates for a special parliamentary session to demonstrate India's unified stance against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, urging the government to clarify assurances regarding recent terrorist activities and ceasefire talks, while expressing concerns about Pakistan's actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 18-05-2025 23:30 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 23:30 IST
Sachin Pilot
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot has reiterated the demand for a special session of Parliament, emphasizing the need for unity in India's fight against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. He stressed that such a session would send a strong message to the world.

Pilot also urged the government for clarification on several critical issues, including the Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor, and the ceasefire announcement. He expressed concerns over Pakistan's use of international funds and military equipment against India.

Addressing the media, Pilot highlighted past resolutions and the need for a unified voice against terrorism. He called for reassurances from Pakistan and the US, stressing the importance of countering misinformation while planning to participate in the Congress' 'Samvidhan Bachao' rally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

