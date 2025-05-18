Sachin Pilot Urges Special Session for Unity Against Terrorism

Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot has reiterated the demand for a special session of Parliament, emphasizing the need for unity in India's fight against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. He stressed that such a session would send a strong message to the world.

Pilot also urged the government for clarification on several critical issues, including the Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor, and the ceasefire announcement. He expressed concerns over Pakistan's use of international funds and military equipment against India.

Addressing the media, Pilot highlighted past resolutions and the need for a unified voice against terrorism. He called for reassurances from Pakistan and the US, stressing the importance of countering misinformation while planning to participate in the Congress' 'Samvidhan Bachao' rally.

