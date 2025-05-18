Nicusor Dan Surges Ahead in Romanian Election

Bucharest mayor Nicusor Dan is leading in the Romanian presidential election, according to recent exit polls. Dan, who has captured 54.9% of the vote, is running ahead of his opponent George Simion, who holds 45.1%.

This surprising result is seen as a positive development for Romania's Western allies. Concerns had been rising over the country's support for Ukraine and EU integration, both of which could be significantly impacted by the election's outcome.

While formal results are set to be released later on Sunday, the current trend points toward a victory for Dan. Observers are closely monitoring the situation, given its implications for Romania's international stance and diplomatic relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)