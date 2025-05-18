Left Menu

Nicusor Dan Surges Ahead in Romanian Election

Bucharest mayor Nicusor Dan appears poised to win Romania's presidential election, according to exit polls. Dan leads with 54.9%, while his opponent, hard-right eurosceptic George Simion, trails at 45.1%. This unexpected outcome could reassure Western allies about Romania's stance on Ukraine and EU integration.

Bucharest mayor Nicusor Dan is leading in the Romanian presidential election, according to recent exit polls. Dan, who has captured 54.9% of the vote, is running ahead of his opponent George Simion, who holds 45.1%.

This surprising result is seen as a positive development for Romania's Western allies. Concerns had been rising over the country's support for Ukraine and EU integration, both of which could be significantly impacted by the election's outcome.

While formal results are set to be released later on Sunday, the current trend points toward a victory for Dan. Observers are closely monitoring the situation, given its implications for Romania's international stance and diplomatic relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

