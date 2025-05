Italy's Meloni: A Diplomatic Bridge-Builder Amidst EU-US Tensions

In a significant diplomatic move, Italy's Premier Giorgia Meloni orchestrated a trilateral meeting in Rome, hosting US Vice President JD Vance and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. With hopes of improving EU-US relations, Meloni's initiative marks a potential new beginning for international dialogue.

Meloni, recognized as a potential bridge-builder with Trump's administration, initiated the summit to foster a strong transatlantic relationship. Despite existing disagreements on issues such as tariffs, officials expressed optimism about finding common ground, especially on trade, where the EU and US boast the world's largest exchange.

Central to discussions was the Ukrainian conflict, with calls for a just peace. Meloni strategically aligns Italy between EU and US interests, seeking a broader diplomatic role in resolving global issues, emphasizing Italy's potential mediation role in international relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)