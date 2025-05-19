Bridging the Atlantic: EU-US Trade Talks Gain Momentum

In a significant move towards easing transatlantic trade tensions, U.S. Vice President JD Vance engaged in discussions with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Rome on Sunday.

Sitting alongside von der Leyen and Meloni after attending Pope Leo's inaugural Mass, Vance expressed optimism about the prospects of long-term trade negotiations benefiting both Europe and the United States. Noting some existing disagreements, he highlighted the importance of the EU as a crucial ally.

Meanwhile, von der Leyen emphasized the substantial trade relationship between the EU and the U.S., valued at over $1.5 trillion annually. She assured that expert teams were diligently working to reach an agreement that would serve businesses and citizens on both sides of the Atlantic.

