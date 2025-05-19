Left Menu

Bridging the Atlantic: EU-US Trade Talks Gain Momentum

U.S. Vice President JD Vance and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen held discussions in Rome to advance EU-US trade negotiations. Amid existing trade tensions, Vance expressed hope for fruitful long-term negotiations. The meeting occurred alongside Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni after attending Pope Leo's inaugural Mass.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 00:35 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 00:35 IST
Bridging the Atlantic: EU-US Trade Talks Gain Momentum
JD Vance

In a significant move towards easing transatlantic trade tensions, U.S. Vice President JD Vance engaged in discussions with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Rome on Sunday.

Sitting alongside von der Leyen and Meloni after attending Pope Leo's inaugural Mass, Vance expressed optimism about the prospects of long-term trade negotiations benefiting both Europe and the United States. Noting some existing disagreements, he highlighted the importance of the EU as a crucial ally.

Meanwhile, von der Leyen emphasized the substantial trade relationship between the EU and the U.S., valued at over $1.5 trillion annually. She assured that expert teams were diligently working to reach an agreement that would serve businesses and citizens on both sides of the Atlantic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Custom Diet Tips from AI: Fuzzy Variables Enhance Clarity and Nutritional Precision

Guiding Access and Control: WHO’s 2025 Blueprint for Controlled Medicines Policy

Embedded Tax and Trade Bias: Why VAT Exemptions Fail to Meet Equity Objectives

Balancing AI and Rigor: How LLMs Are Reshaping Evaluation Practices at Global Scale

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025