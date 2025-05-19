Tight Race in Poland's Presidential Election: A Battle for Europe's Future

Rafal Trzaskowski, from Poland's Civic Coalition (KO), emerged slightly ahead in the first round of the presidential election on Sunday, according to an exit poll. Garnering 30.8% of the votes, Trzaskowski edged past Karol Nawrocki of the Law and Justice (PiS) party, who secured 29.1%.

If the exit poll holds, Trzaskowski and Nawrocki will face off in a critical runoff election on June 1 that will decide Poland's future alignment, either continuing a pro-European agenda or inching towards a nationalist stance under U.S. influence. Trzaskowski expressed optimism, albeit acknowledging the tough road ahead.

Nawrocki, confident of a win, would perpetuate the political stalemate if victorious, given his alignments. This pivotal election could determine the fate of judicial reforms and the broader political landscape in Poland. Official results and further polling data are expected soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)