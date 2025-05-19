Left Menu

Knife-Edge Polish Elections: Pro-Europe vs Nationalist Stand-Off

Poland's presidential election sees a close contest between pro-European Rafal Trzaskowski and nationalist Karol Nawrocki. Trzaskowski narrowly leads the first round, setting up a runoff. A Trzaskowski win may spur judicial reforms, while Nawrocki's victory could maintain current nationalist policies. Far-right influence is significant, gathering 22% of votes.

Updated: 19-05-2025 01:39 IST
The Polish presidential election reached a tense juncture on Sunday as Rafal Trzaskowski of the Civic Coalition narrowly led over nationalist candidate Karol Nawrocki in the first round, as per Ipsos exit polls. Trzaskowski garnered 30.8% while Nawrocki received 29.1%, setting the stage for a crucial runoff vote on June 1.

A win for Trzaskowski could enable the government to reverse judicial reforms and strengthen Poland's role in Europe. Conversely, Nawrocki's victory would perpetuate the gridlock experienced under Prime Minister Donald Tusk, with the potential continuation of nationalist policies admired by Donald Trump.

The far-right candidates amassed nearly 22% of the vote. This surge elevates the significance of their supporters for the upcoming runoff. As results await confirmation, Poland anticipates choosing between its European path and a nationalist direction closely aligned with recent U.S. leadership trends.

