Milei's Influence Grows: Victory in Buenos Aires Legislative Vote

President Javier Milei's government celebrated a significant victory on Sunday, as his candidate emerged victorious in Buenos Aires' legislative election.

The candidate, Manuel Adorni, was leading with 30.14% of the votes, overshadowing Leandro Santoro, the former favorite, who held 27.3%, according to nearly complete tallies.

As a key test of Milei's administration, the election gauged public opinion on recent economic successes, crucially influencing the political climate ahead of the national midterm elections in October.

(With inputs from agencies.)