Milei's Influence Grows: Victory in Buenos Aires Legislative Vote

President Javier Milei's candidate led in Buenos Aires' legislative election, marking a major support for his administration. Winning 30.14% of votes, Milei's candidate surpassed Leandro Santoro, a Peronist favorite. This election, viewed as a referendum on Milei's economic policies, reflects growing momentum ahead of national elections.

President Javier Milei's government celebrated a significant victory on Sunday, as his candidate emerged victorious in Buenos Aires' legislative election.

The candidate, Manuel Adorni, was leading with 30.14% of the votes, overshadowing Leandro Santoro, the former favorite, who held 27.3%, according to nearly complete tallies.

As a key test of Milei's administration, the election gauged public opinion on recent economic successes, crucially influencing the political climate ahead of the national midterm elections in October.

