Congress Accuses BJP of Manipulating All-Party Delegation Nominations

In a recent development, Congress leader Pramod Tiwari launched an attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing it of manipulating the nominations for an all-party delegation. Tiwari stated that the BJP's political maneuvers are hindering democratic processes. "This nation operates on democratic principles, where party-offered names for all-party delegates should be respected," he asserted.

Jairam Ramesh of Congress also voiced his discontent with the government for disregarding three of the party's recommendations for the delegation. He criticized the move as undermining unity and the party's historic military operations against terrorism. Despite submitting names for the delegation, only one was selected by the government, prompting further discontent within the party ranks.

The formation of the all-party delegations aims to showcase India's collective resolve against terrorism to the international community. The controversy over nominations arose post India's firm military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, emphasizing zero tolerance towards terrorism. The delegation format involves multiple parties with leaders guiding groups on a global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)