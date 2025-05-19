Congress Alleges Misjudgment in Pre-Strike Alerts to Pakistan

In a fiery media briefing on Monday, Congress leader Pawan Khera expressed significant concerns regarding the Indian government's approach to national security, particularly in its dealings with Pakistan. Khera criticized what he called a severe error in judgment, asserting that India informed Pakistan ahead of conducting strikes on terrorist sites.

Khera questioned, "Why was Pakistan informed? Is there any belief that terrorists would remain at the targeted locations?" He further alluded to statements by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar about notifying Pakistan that only terror sites would be targeted. Khera argued this level of transparency undermines national security.

Addressing the government's strategy, Khera called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and key officials in New Delhi to prioritize national safety and bolster Indian Army morale. He voiced disappointment over what he perceives as waning courage in the armed forces, attributing this to the government's reticence on sensitive security issues.

Moreover, Khera invoked last week's remarks by U.S. President Donald Trump, who purportedly played a role in mediating tensions between India and Pakistan, issuing trade threats if hostilities resumed. Khera labeled these developments as dangerous, criticizing the ongoing silence from key leaders in the Indian government.

Questioning the BJP's diplomatic relations with the U.S. and China, Khera expressed suspicion over possible undisclosed foreign agendas damaging domestic interests. He cited justice in the Pahalgam terror attack case as an example of governmental hesitance to take strong positions against superpowers.

Operation Sindoor, initiated by India on May 7 following a devastating terror attack in Pahalgam, involved airstrikes targeting terrorist infrastructures within Pakistan. The operation sparked retaliatory action from Pakistan, leading to further military engagement until an understanding was reached on May 10 to cease hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)