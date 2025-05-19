Rahul Gandhi Accuses Government of Misleading in Operation Sindoor

Rahul Gandhi has intensified his critique of External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, accusing him of silence on India's military actions during Operation Sindoor, particularly regarding aircraft losses supposedly due to alerting Pakistan.

The Congress leader reiterated his suspicions, asserting that India pre-informed Pakistan, leading to aircraft losses, describing this as a crime warranting transparency.

The Ministry of External Affairs refuted these claims as 'utter misrepresentation', clarifying that any warnings to Pakistan came after the operation's initiation, following retaliatory strikes on May 7.

(With inputs from agencies.)