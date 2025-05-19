Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Accuses Government of Misleading in Operation Sindoor

Rahul Gandhi criticized External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar's silence regarding India's military actions under Operation Sindoor, suggesting India informed Pakistan, potentially leading to aircraft losses. The Ministry called these claims 'utter misrepresentation', stating warnings were given after the operation began. Operation Sindoor targeted terror infrastructures in response to an attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2025 14:04 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 13:45 IST
Rahul Gandhi Accuses Government of Misleading in Operation Sindoor
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rahul Gandhi has intensified his critique of External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, accusing him of silence on India's military actions during Operation Sindoor, particularly regarding aircraft losses supposedly due to alerting Pakistan.

The Congress leader reiterated his suspicions, asserting that India pre-informed Pakistan, leading to aircraft losses, describing this as a crime warranting transparency.

The Ministry of External Affairs refuted these claims as 'utter misrepresentation', clarifying that any warnings to Pakistan came after the operation's initiation, following retaliatory strikes on May 7.

(With inputs from agencies.)

