Rahul Gandhi Accuses Government of Misleading in Operation Sindoor
Rahul Gandhi criticized External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar's silence regarding India's military actions under Operation Sindoor, suggesting India informed Pakistan, potentially leading to aircraft losses. The Ministry called these claims 'utter misrepresentation', stating warnings were given after the operation began. Operation Sindoor targeted terror infrastructures in response to an attack.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2025 14:04 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 13:45 IST
- Country:
- India
Rahul Gandhi has intensified his critique of External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, accusing him of silence on India's military actions during Operation Sindoor, particularly regarding aircraft losses supposedly due to alerting Pakistan.
The Congress leader reiterated his suspicions, asserting that India pre-informed Pakistan, leading to aircraft losses, describing this as a crime warranting transparency.
The Ministry of External Affairs refuted these claims as 'utter misrepresentation', clarifying that any warnings to Pakistan came after the operation's initiation, following retaliatory strikes on May 7.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India-Pakistan Tensions Surge Post-Pahalgam Attack: A Decade of Retaliation
CRPF Trooper Challenges Dismissal Over Marriage with Pakistani Woman
India Bolsters Defense with New Air Systems amid Rising Tensions with Pakistan
India-Pakistan Tensions Mount: Indian Army Retaliates Against Ceasefire Violations
India Responds to J&K Attack with Diplomatic and Trade Measures Against Pakistan