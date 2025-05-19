Left Menu

UK and EU Seal New Deals: Bridging Post-Brexit Divides

The UK and EU are set to finalize new agreements on fishing rights and defense at a London summit. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's efforts aim to reset post-Brexit relations and boost economic ties. Talks focus on trade, defense, and youth mobility, amidst challenges and differing viewpoints.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 19-05-2025 14:04 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 14:04 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

At a pivotal summit in London, the United Kingdom and the European Union are poised to cement new agreements concerning fishing rights and defense. This marks a key step in Prime Minister Keir Starmer's initiative to rekindle post-Brexit relations.

The summit follows years of strained ties after the UK's departure from the EU. Starmer is optimistic that these agreements will inject new life into trade relations and fortify security cooperation between the two parties. The British economy, beleaguered by post-Brexit trade hurdles, stands to benefit significantly.

Despite his declining popularity, Starmer's discussions with EU officials, including Ursula von der Leyen, focus on reducing non-tariff barriers, enhancing youth mobility, and securing better trade conditions. The summit underlines the ongoing quest for smoother bilateral relations and mutual economic advantage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

