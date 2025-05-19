Left Menu

Netanyahu Resumes Aid to Gaza Amid International Pressure

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu decided to resume aid to Gaza following pressure from international allies concerned over the humanitarian impact of a blockade. The move aims to alleviate a worsening crisis and push Hamas towards a ceasefire agreement on Israel's terms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Telaviv | Updated: 19-05-2025 14:25 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 14:25 IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Monday his decision to resume aid deliveries to Gaza, following weeks of a stringent blockade. The decision came after allies expressed concerns about potential humanitarian disasters.

Netanyahu, in a statement on social media, noted that Israel's closest allies communicated their inability to support images depicting widespread hunger. The Prime Minister highlighted this concern as a crucial factor prompting the change. Despite this, Netanyahu specified that the incoming aid would be minimal, without providing a specific resumption timeframe.

The blockade had exacerbated the humanitarian situation in Gaza, with fears of famine escalating. The resumption of aid coincides with a new Israeli military offensive aimed at influencing a potential ceasefire deal with Hamas, though it remains unclear how negotiations are progressing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

