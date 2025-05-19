Netanyahu Resumes Aid to Gaza Amid International Pressure

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Monday his decision to resume aid deliveries to Gaza, following weeks of a stringent blockade. The decision came after allies expressed concerns about potential humanitarian disasters.

Netanyahu, in a statement on social media, noted that Israel's closest allies communicated their inability to support images depicting widespread hunger. The Prime Minister highlighted this concern as a crucial factor prompting the change. Despite this, Netanyahu specified that the incoming aid would be minimal, without providing a specific resumption timeframe.

The blockade had exacerbated the humanitarian situation in Gaza, with fears of famine escalating. The resumption of aid coincides with a new Israeli military offensive aimed at influencing a potential ceasefire deal with Hamas, though it remains unclear how negotiations are progressing.

