Netanyahu Resumes Aid to Gaza Amid International Pressure
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu decided to resume aid to Gaza following pressure from international allies concerned over the humanitarian impact of a blockade. The move aims to alleviate a worsening crisis and push Hamas towards a ceasefire agreement on Israel's terms.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Monday his decision to resume aid deliveries to Gaza, following weeks of a stringent blockade. The decision came after allies expressed concerns about potential humanitarian disasters.
Netanyahu, in a statement on social media, noted that Israel's closest allies communicated their inability to support images depicting widespread hunger. The Prime Minister highlighted this concern as a crucial factor prompting the change. Despite this, Netanyahu specified that the incoming aid would be minimal, without providing a specific resumption timeframe.
The blockade had exacerbated the humanitarian situation in Gaza, with fears of famine escalating. The resumption of aid coincides with a new Israeli military offensive aimed at influencing a potential ceasefire deal with Hamas, though it remains unclear how negotiations are progressing.
