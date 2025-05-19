Political Tensions Rise Over All-Party Delegation Selection for Anti-Terrorism Tour

Political tension surged on Monday as Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa criticized the Congress for its remarks on the selection process of the all-party delegations intended to visit key strategic allies. Sirsa emphasized that terrorism is a national issue and urged for unity, not political divides over such critical matters.

The government's decision to pick only one of the four names suggested by Congress spurred accusations from Congress spokesperson Jairam Ramesh. Ramesh claimed the move exemplifies "complete insincerity" on the part of the Modi administration, alleging the government of playing "cheap political games" on grave national issues.

The delegations are being organized to demonstrate India's unified stance and determination in the global fight against terrorism, in light of the recent devastating Pahalgam terror attack and subsequent Operation Sindoor. Sirsa also addressed environmental concerns, noting instructions for mist sprinklers to control pollution hotspots.

