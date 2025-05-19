Left Menu

Political Tensions Rise Over All-Party Delegation Selection for Anti-Terrorism Tour

Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa criticized Congress for politicizing the selection of all-party delegation members for international visits focused on counter-terrorism efforts. Despite Congress offering four names, only one was chosen, sparking accusations of political gameplay from Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, amid India's strong anti-terror operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 14:43 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 14:43 IST
Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Political tension surged on Monday as Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa criticized the Congress for its remarks on the selection process of the all-party delegations intended to visit key strategic allies. Sirsa emphasized that terrorism is a national issue and urged for unity, not political divides over such critical matters.

The government's decision to pick only one of the four names suggested by Congress spurred accusations from Congress spokesperson Jairam Ramesh. Ramesh claimed the move exemplifies "complete insincerity" on the part of the Modi administration, alleging the government of playing "cheap political games" on grave national issues.

The delegations are being organized to demonstrate India's unified stance and determination in the global fight against terrorism, in light of the recent devastating Pahalgam terror attack and subsequent Operation Sindoor. Sirsa also addressed environmental concerns, noting instructions for mist sprinklers to control pollution hotspots.

(With inputs from agencies.)

