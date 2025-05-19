Himachal Pradesh Minister Calls for Accountability Amid Underperformance

Himachal Pradesh Minister Vikramaditya Singh on Monday voiced concerns about certain departments underperforming despite receiving substantial funding. "I am concerned that we are getting so much money in the state, despite that, the performance of our department has its shortcomings in many places," Singh remarked during a press briefing in Shimla.

Singh pointed out key issues such as delays in land acquisition and Forest Conservation Act clearances as significant hurdles hindering project execution. "Land is not available in many places; the FCA has not worked on time due to the clearance of the case," he explained.

He also attributed the poor performance to inefficiencies among contractors and department officials, based on his recent state-wide review meetings. To enhance accountability, Singh has instructed officials to implement a performance indicator system. "I have ordered that performance indicators be made: red, green, and yellow," he announced.

Additionally, he warned of consequences for underperformance, stating, "I have clearly told them that where performance is not good, action will be taken against them. Contractors will be blacklisted." Simultaneously, Public Works Department Minister Vikramaditya Singh indicated readiness to commence the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana stage four, pending approval from the Union government.

Following meetings with Union ministers during his recent Delhi visit, Singh held a press conference in Shimla, detailing the state's progress under the PMGSY. He highlighted achievements in enhancing road infrastructure within rural and remote parts of Himachal Pradesh, mentioning that, under PMGSY-III, 3,100 kilometres of roads and 43 bridges had already been sanctioned.

"We executed PMGSY-III projects worth Rs 345 crore. Our goal was to complete these within 18 months. Already Rs 802 crore had been spent, and by the end of 2024-25, Rs 650 crore more was expected to be utilised out of the Rs 905 crore budget," Singh stated. He also shared that meetings with the Minister of State for Rural Development had yielded positive responses. (ANI)

