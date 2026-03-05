Market Jitters: Asia's Tentative Recovery Amid Middle East Tensions
Asian shares showed recovery as risk appetite improved following tensions in the Middle East. Chinese markets rose on new economic goals. Energy concerns fueled oil prices, while the US Senate backed military actions, potentially prolonging market volatility. Key indices, currencies, and cryptocurrencies experienced fluctuations.
In a sign of improving risk appetite, Asian shares rallied on Thursday after a period marked by tension in the Middle East that affected global markets. South Korea's KOSPI emerged as a leader in gains, thanks to a robust Wall Street rebound.
Market sentiment also received a boost as Chinese authorities laid out new economic and developmental targets. However, the ongoing situation in Iran, with the US Senate giving the nod to the continuation of military operations, suggests a continued market turbulence.
Despite reassurances from US Energy Secretary Chris Wright regarding minimal impact on energy markets, oil prices shot up due to supply concerns. This uncertainty continues to cloud economic forecasts, underscoring the precarious nature of the current geopolitical and economic landscape.
