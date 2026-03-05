Left Menu

Political Tug-of-War: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Faces Opposition Amid Speculated Rajya Sabha Move

JD(U) workers block MLA Krishna Murari Sharan from Nitish Kumar's residence as they protest the Bihar CM's reported Rajya Sabha candidacy, seeking him to remain as state leader. Meanwhile, speculation mounts about BJP's strategic plans for power dynamics in Bihar politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 11:28 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 11:28 IST
JD(U) worker stops MLA Krishna Murari Sharan from entering Bihar CM residence (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, Janata Dal (United) activists took to the streets, surrounding the vehicle of party leader and Hilsa MLA Krishna Murari Sharan. Their objective was to prevent his entry into Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's residence, amid growing opposition to Kumar's rumored candidacy for the Rajya Sabha.

According to JD(U) sources, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is expected to submit his nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections, a move that would necessitate his resignation from his current position, sparking unrest among his ardent followers.

Meanwhile, Lok Janshakti Party Chief Chirag Paswan and Congress's Raashid Alvi continue to speculate on possible political maneuvers with the BJP allegedly eyeing complete control of Bihar by replacing Kumar with their own choice for Chief Minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)

