Congress Surprises with Anurag Sharma's Nomination for Rajya Sabha from Himachal

In a surprising political maneuver, the Congress on Thursday nominated Anurag Sharma, president of the Kangra District Congress Committee, as its candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections from Himachal Pradesh. Sharma, who is reportedly close to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, is expected to submit his nomination later today, following the Congress Legislative Party meeting.

The election for Himachal Pradesh's sole Rajya Sabha seat is scheduled for March 16, succeeding BJP MP Indu Bala Goswami, whose term concludes on April 9. The election process includes a nomination deadline of March 5, with scrutiny on March 6, and withdrawal permissible until March 9. If required, polling will occur between 9 am and 4 pm on March 16, with vote counting commencing at 5 pm the same day.

Sharma's candidacy was unexpected, as previous favorites included former state Congress president Pratibha Singh, former Union minister Anand Sharma, and the Chief Minister's political adviser Sunil Sharma. Anurag Sharma's appointment as District Congress Committee president in January was part of the party's strategic enhancement of its organizational framework in Kangra, a district critical to Himachal Pradesh's political landscape. Coming from a politically active lineage, Sharma has been involved in student politics since 1995 and has held multiple organizational roles within the party.

(With inputs from agencies.)