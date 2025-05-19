Left Menu

Political Clash: Akhilesh Yadav vs. Brajesh Pathak

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav and Uttar Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak are embroiled in a heated exchange, with Pathak accusing the SP of Muslim appeasement and Yadav criticizing Pathak's sycophancy. Yogi Adityanath supports Pathak, while urging civil discourse. The dispute highlights deep political divisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 19-05-2025 15:30 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 15:30 IST
Political Clash: Akhilesh Yadav vs. Brajesh Pathak
Akhilesh Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

In a spiraling political clash, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav and Uttar Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak traded sharp criticisms. The verbal duel escalated following Pathak's accusations of Muslim appeasement against the SP, igniting responses from both camps.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath sided with Pathak, emphasizing the need for civil conduct in political discourse. He urged the Samajwadi Party to maintain decorum on social media platforms, reflecting the serious tone of the political confrontation.

Yadav, on his part, condemned Pathak's loyalty to the BJP and advised reflection on past incidents of sidelining influential figures within the party. As tensions brew, Yadav signaled an end to this bout, expressing a future focus on public welfare initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025