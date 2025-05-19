Political Clash: Akhilesh Yadav vs. Brajesh Pathak

In a spiraling political clash, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav and Uttar Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak traded sharp criticisms. The verbal duel escalated following Pathak's accusations of Muslim appeasement against the SP, igniting responses from both camps.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath sided with Pathak, emphasizing the need for civil conduct in political discourse. He urged the Samajwadi Party to maintain decorum on social media platforms, reflecting the serious tone of the political confrontation.

Yadav, on his part, condemned Pathak's loyalty to the BJP and advised reflection on past incidents of sidelining influential figures within the party. As tensions brew, Yadav signaled an end to this bout, expressing a future focus on public welfare initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)