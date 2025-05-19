Political Clash: Akhilesh Yadav vs. Brajesh Pathak
Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav and Uttar Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak are embroiled in a heated exchange, with Pathak accusing the SP of Muslim appeasement and Yadav criticizing Pathak's sycophancy. Yogi Adityanath supports Pathak, while urging civil discourse. The dispute highlights deep political divisions.
In a spiraling political clash, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav and Uttar Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak traded sharp criticisms. The verbal duel escalated following Pathak's accusations of Muslim appeasement against the SP, igniting responses from both camps.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath sided with Pathak, emphasizing the need for civil conduct in political discourse. He urged the Samajwadi Party to maintain decorum on social media platforms, reflecting the serious tone of the political confrontation.
Yadav, on his part, condemned Pathak's loyalty to the BJP and advised reflection on past incidents of sidelining influential figures within the party. As tensions brew, Yadav signaled an end to this bout, expressing a future focus on public welfare initiatives.
