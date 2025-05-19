Uday Singh Named as First National President of Jan Suraaj Party

The Jan Suraaj Party, founded by political strategist Prashant Kishor, has named Uday Singh, a former BJP MP, as its first national president. This announcement was made during a press conference held by Kishor, who revealed that Singh's appointment was a unanimous decision by a specially formed committee.

Addressing the media, Kishor emphasized his commitment to grassroots engagement through public outreach efforts. With Singh assuming leadership of the party organization, Kishor is set to resume his 'padayatra' in Bihar, a move reflecting his focus on direct engagement with the masses.

Since its launch on October 2, the Jan Suraaj Party operated without a permanent president, with Kishor previously refraining from taking any formal position within the party. Instead, the interim role of 'working president' was assigned to former IPS officer Manoj Bharti.

(With inputs from agencies.)