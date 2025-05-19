Left Menu

BJP Elevates Legislative Skills in Assam: A Comprehensive 4-Day MLA Orientation

The BJP's Arunachal Pradesh unit completed a four-day orientation programme for its MLAs and MPs in Guwahati, Assam, aiming to boost legislative efficiency and public service effectiveness. The event included 13 sessions with expert speakers, covering topics like governance, economy, and leadership development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 19-05-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 17:36 IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Arunachal Pradesh unit has wrapped up a four-day orientation-cum-training programme for its Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) and Members of Parliament (MPs) in Guwahati, Assam.

This initiative is designed to enhance legislative efficiency, political awareness, and effective public service delivery among the party's representatives from the state. A total of 45 out of 46 MLAs participated in the event. Over the course of four days, attendees engaged in a series of sessions led by union ministers, state leaders, policy experts, economists, and senior party functionaries.

The sessions delved into critical topics such as governance, economy, public communication, national security, policy formulation, and leadership development. Notable speakers included Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam Minister and BJP in-charge for Arunachal Ashok Singhal, and the party's National General Secretary (Organisation), B L Santosh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

