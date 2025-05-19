U.S. House Republicans Struggle with Tax Bill Amid Debt and Spending Clash

Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives are forging ahead with President Donald Trump's comprehensive tax bill, despite encountering turbulence over budget reductions and tax incentives that may destabilize their slim majority.

Moody's decision to downgrade the U.S. federal government's credit rating underscores a lack of political resolve to tackle the nation's escalating $36.2 trillion debt. Despite this, stock futures suggested a decline on Monday, following Moody's move.

The tax bill, which had hit roadblocks, advanced in a rare House Budget Committee meeting. Hardline conservatives, pushing for stricter spending cuts, joined forces to progress the bill. Speaker Mike Johnson aims to pass the legislation before the Memorial Day holiday, amidst internal GOP debates and potential Medicaid cuts.

