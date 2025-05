Trump-Putin Call: A Push for Ukrainian Peace

In a critical diplomatic move, U.S. President Donald Trump is poised to engage Russian President Vladimir Putin in a dialogue aimed at addressing the violent conflict in Ukraine, marking the most severe East-West standoff since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis.

Trump, eager to etch his legacy as a peacemaker, underscores the Ukrainian crisis as a proxy war between global superpowers. Despite advocating for peace, the Trump administration remains steadfast in its warnings of further sanctions against Russia if peace negotiations stagnate.

As anticipation builds, tensions are heightened by Russia's recent military maneuvers and firm territorial demands. The international community watches closely, seeking resolution in a conflict that has strained diplomatic relations worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)