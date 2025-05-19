Tundu Lissu's Court Appearance: A Symbol of Defiance

Tundu Lissu, the main opposition leader in Tanzania, appeared in court Monday, where he addressed his supporters with a message of courage amid treason charges. This first court appearance followed his April arrest for alleged incitement, a charge stemming from a speech urging public resistance.

Previously, Lissu had boycotted a virtual hearing, demanding a physical presence. Entering the courtroom with his fist raised, Lissu signaled defiance with a chant of 'No Reforms, No Election.' His supporters echoed this sentiment, underlining tensions between the opposition and government.

Prosecutors informed the court that the investigation is ongoing, pushing the hearing to June 2. The arrest points to broader scrutiny of President Samia Suluhu Hassan's human rights record as she seeks re-election. The trial was marked by the detention and subsequent deportation of notable Kenyan activists, raising additional concerns about political tolerance in Tanzania.

