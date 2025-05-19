Rekha Gupta Government's Initiative for Effective Coordination

In a bid to strengthen coordination and address local concerns effectively, ministers of the Rekha Gupta government have commenced weekly meetings with BJP party workers at the Delhi unit's office. According to party officials, these gatherings are designed to bridge the gap between the government and grassroots party members.

Ministers have been directed by BJP leadership to devote time every Saturday at the Delhi office, gathering invaluable feedback from local leaders and workers about the pressing issues faced by citizens. Both PWD Minister Parvesh Verma and Health Minister Pankaj Singh have participated in these two-hour sessions held weekly.

The sessions, overseen by the Delhi BJP's 'Sahyog' cell, facilitate the transmission of feedback to government authorities. This initiative not only enhances the integration between the party and government but also ensures that representatives, including MLAs and councillors, play an active role in problem-solving.

(With inputs from agencies.)