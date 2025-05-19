Diplomatic Ties Strengthened: Jaishankar's European Agenda
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Dutch counterpart Caspar Veldkamp to discuss deepening India-Netherlands ties and EU engagement. His visit follows the Pahalgam attack and subsequent Operation Sindoor against Pakistan. Discussions focused on bilateral relations, security, and strategic partnerships in a multi-polar world.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar embarked on a crucial diplomatic mission to Europe, starting in the Netherlands, where he engaged in comprehensive discussions with Dutch counterpart Caspar Veldkamp.
This visit, following India's precision strikes under Operation Sindoor, aims to bolster bilateral partnerships and enhance cooperation with the European Union.
The meeting also featured talks with Defence Minister Ruben Brekelmans, emphasizing defence collaboration and addressing geopolitical security challenges in a multi-polar world.
