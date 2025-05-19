Left Menu

Diplomatic Ties Strengthened: Jaishankar's European Agenda

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Dutch counterpart Caspar Veldkamp to discuss deepening India-Netherlands ties and EU engagement. His visit follows the Pahalgam attack and subsequent Operation Sindoor against Pakistan. Discussions focused on bilateral relations, security, and strategic partnerships in a multi-polar world.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thehague | Updated: 19-05-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 21:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar embarked on a crucial diplomatic mission to Europe, starting in the Netherlands, where he engaged in comprehensive discussions with Dutch counterpart Caspar Veldkamp.

This visit, following India's precision strikes under Operation Sindoor, aims to bolster bilateral partnerships and enhance cooperation with the European Union.

The meeting also featured talks with Defence Minister Ruben Brekelmans, emphasizing defence collaboration and addressing geopolitical security challenges in a multi-polar world.

