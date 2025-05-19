Abhishek Banerjee Advocates for Heroes Abroad: TMC's Diplomatic Stand
Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee suggests sending victims' families or armed forces officers as ambassadors for India's anti-terrorism stance instead of parliamentarians. Banerjee emphasized his party's support for national interests and criticized the unilateral selection of delegation members without consulting opposition parties.
Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee has proposed a compelling alternative to sending parliamentary delegations abroad to communicate India's firm stance against terrorism. He believes that families of terror victims or armed forces officers who have played pivotal roles in anti-terror operations should represent India's zero-tolerance policy on global platforms.
Speaking to the press, Banerjee clarified that while his party supports the government's efforts against terrorism, the process of selecting delegates should involve broader discussions with all political factions. The TMC, he asserted, would participate if appropriately approached, pointing to a lack of engagement from the Centre on this matter.
The dialogue on representation comes as the Union government declares the names of several delegations destined to visit different countries to fortify India's anti-terror discourse. Although TMC was approached for inclusion in these groups, the process has highlighted a need for consensus and inclusivity in these strategically significant selections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
